Wriddhiman Saha's Screamer Lights Up Social Media

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha's blinder of a catch to dismiss lower-order Australian batsman Steve O'Keefe on Day 1 of the first Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday has created quite a stir on social media. The Bengal player's name was trending all over Google, Facebook and Twitter after he took one of the most spectacular catches of his career. Normally a very low-profile player, Saha surprised everyone, including skipper Virat Kohli, by flinging himself at the catch and take it mid-air.

Pacer Umesh Yadav was bowling at good speed and the fourth delivery of the 82nd over was a 141 kmph delivery. It was wide and chest high and O'Keefe tried to cut it, only ending up edging the delivery. For a fraction of a second, it looked like the ball would bisect Saha and Kohli at first slip.





But what a catch that was! Saha showed pure reflex when he jumped and caught the ball with his right hand 'flying' in the air, before safely landing safely on the ground to complete the catch.

Still to come to terms with what had just happened, Kohli had a huge grin across his face. He congratulated and hugged Saha after which all team members reached the 32-year-old 'keeper to wish him for his spectacular grab.

India batsman Rohit Sharma, who is out with an injury, applauded the keeper and called him 'Flying Saha'.

#FlyingSaha is what we should call him, remember one he took against South Africa in Delhi #IndvAus #Ripper — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 23, 2017

Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Mohammad Kaif also praised Saha's catch. Deep Dasgupta, who also kept wickets for India in eight Test matches, tweeted, "Is that Batman..... Superman.... No It's WriddhiMan #Breathtaking @Wriddhipops".

Three wickets for Umesh. One wicket for Saha. That catch was just unbelievable. Haven't seen a better catch in a while. #INDvAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 23, 2017

Umesh Yadav has been brilliant. Top catch that from Saha.Winning a session in India possible,but winning a day very very difficult.#IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 23, 2017

Australia ended Day 1 of the first Test against India at 256/9 in 94 overs. The visitors were almost bowled out at 205/9 before Mitchell Starc struck his ninth Test half-century to score a 51-run unbeaten 10th wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood, who remained unbeaten on 1 having faced 31 deliveries.