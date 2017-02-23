 
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Wriddhiman Saha's Screamer Lights Up Social Media

Updated: 23 February 2017 19:31 IST

Wriddhiman Saha took a fantastic catch on Thursday to dismiss Australia's Steve O'Keefe in the 82nd over.

Wriddhiman Saha took a flying catch to dismiss Australia's Steve O'Keefe in Pune on Thursday. © Deep Dasgupta/Twitter

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha's blinder of a catch to dismiss lower-order Australian batsman Steve O'Keefe on Day 1 of the first Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday has created quite a stir on social media. The Bengal player's name was trending all over Google, Facebook and Twitter after he took one of the most spectacular catches of his career. Normally a very low-profile player, Saha surprised everyone, including skipper Virat Kohli, by flinging himself at the catch and take it mid-air.

Pacer Umesh Yadav was bowling at good speed and the fourth delivery of the 82nd over was a 141 kmph delivery. It was wide and chest high and O'Keefe tried to cut it, only ending up edging the delivery. For a fraction of a second, it looked like the ball would bisect Saha and Kohli at first slip.

 


 

But what a catch that was! Saha showed pure reflex when he jumped and caught the ball with his right hand 'flying' in the air, before safely landing safely on the ground to complete the catch.

Still to come to terms with what had just happened, Kohli had a huge grin across his face. He congratulated and hugged Saha after which all team members reached the 32-year-old 'keeper to wish him for his spectacular grab.

India batsman Rohit Sharma, who is out with an injury, applauded the keeper and called him 'Flying Saha'.

 

 

 

 

Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Mohammad Kaif also praised Saha's catch. Deep Dasgupta, who also kept wickets for India in eight Test matches, tweeted, "Is that Batman..... Superman.... No It's WriddhiMan #Breathtaking @Wriddhipops".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Australia ended Day 1 of the first Test against India at 256/9 in 94 overs. The visitors were almost bowled out at 205/9 before Mitchell Starc struck his ninth Test half-century to score a 51-run unbeaten 10th wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood, who remained unbeaten on 1 having faced 31 deliveries.

Topics : Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket India Australia Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Stephen Norman John OKeefe Virat Kohli Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Highlights
  • Wriddhiman Saha took a blinder to dismiss Steve O'Keefe
  • Saha plays domestic cricket for Bengal
  • Saha made his international debut in 2010
