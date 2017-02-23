What Makes Virat Kohli Great? Here's What The Aussies Think

Virat Kohli is the centre of attraction of the ongoing India-Australia series. The 28-year-old is in the form of his life and is without any doubt the biggest hurdle facing the touring Australians. Kohli has been in spectacular form right through India's home season. The right-hander has not only delivered with the bat against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh but also lead the side astutely. Now that Steve Smith's men are in town, there are immense expectations from Kohli. The Australians know fully well that the right-hander's form holds the key to their chances on this tough tour.

Ahead of the 1st Test in Pune, five members of Australia's touring party offered their take on what makes Kohli such a great player. The video uploaded by Cricket Australia on Twitter featured Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Swepson, Steve O'Keefe and Matthew Renshaw.

What makes Virat Kohli such a great player? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/p85f8s4tpf — cricket.com.au Video (@CricketVideo) February 22, 2017

Indian confidence is largely founded on the form of skipper Kohli who has hit four double-centuries since July.

Kohli's recent form has also drawn comparisons with the late Donald Bradman, who averaged 99.94 in Tests, but never played in India.

David Warner, not one to shirk from an on-field confrontation, has warned his team-mates not to wind up Kohli.

"Virat Kohli is one of those players, if you niggle at him, it either makes him better or if you get under his skin, he'll probably get even better," said Warner.

After India stretched their unbeaten run to 19 Tests this month, several former stars are even daring to predict another whitewash against Australia who have a miserable recent record on the sub-continent.

(With inputs from AFP)