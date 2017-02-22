Compare Virat Kohli With Me When He Bats At No.6, Says Umar Akmal

While Virat Kohli has taken his game to the next level, Umar Akmal continues to struggle.

Pakistan have, in recent years, struggled to make a consistent impact in international cricket. While their bowlers have almost always delivered, it is the batting that has let the team down. Despite boasting of the requisite skill and talent, Pakistani batsmen somehow fail to deliver the goods when it matters most. Two batsmen in particular - Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad - have been severely criticised by the fans for not converting their potential into performance. The two have often been compared to Virat Kohli especially since they started their careers together.

While Kohli has taken his game to the next level, Akmal and Shehzad continue to struggle. Akmal has now hit out at those who compare his record with that of the Indian captain. According to the Pakistani right-hander, comparisons with Kohli are unfair because the Indian skipper bats at the number three position.

"When people compare me with Kohli, it's not fair. It's a matter of batting positions. Since his debut, he is batting at No. 3 and I have been playing at No. 6. Let me play at 3 and Kohli at 6, then compare me with him," Akmal told Wisden India.

The 26-year-old said comparing Kohli and Babar Azam would make a lot more sense as they bat at similar positions.

"Compare him with Babar Azam, who is doing well at 3. He is in great form, so you can compare him with Babar," Akmal added.

Akmal has registered just two centuries in 116 in ODIs, while Kohli has cracked 27 hundreds in 179 matches. The Delhi batsman has a superior record in T20Is as well.

Kohli has showcased his brilliance at the Test level too, while Akmal is not part of Pakistan's side in whites.