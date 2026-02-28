Strip away the permutations and the table math - this is a knockout. Win and move on. Lose and pack up. India vs West Indies at Eden Gardens has that unmistakable edge. The noise will be deafening, the pressure relentless. And the West Indies know exactly what they're walking into. "If you want to win a World Cup, at some point you have to go through India," Darren Sammy said bluntly. "Tomorrow is that day for us."

He's been here before. Different year, different ground - but the memory of 2016 still travels with him. Back then, the West Indies broke Indian hearts on home soil. Now, he's trying to pass that belief on to a new group.

"It might feel like David versus Goliath," he admitted. "Eighty thousand in the stadium, 1.4 billion watching. But in 2016, David won. That's the message to my boys."

No Hiding at Eden

The West Indies are usually everyone's second-favourite team. Tomorrow, they're the obstacle standing between India and a semifinal.

"That's fine," the West Indian coach shrugged. "It's a big game, but the process doesn't change."

He isn't buying into panic after their loss to South Africa either.

"One loss doesn't define you. We've left that game behind. Just like India responded after defeat, we have to respond now. It's a virtual quarterfinal. Execution will decide it."

There's no grand tactical reveal coming from him. No hint at the XI.

"All my soldiers are ready for battle," he said with a smile. "You'll get the team at the toss."

Respect - But No Fear

India's batting depth, their spin options, their match-winners - all acknowledged.

"I have 11 danger players," Sammy said. "And I'm sure they think the same about us. We don't plan for one or two - we plan for everyone."

That sums up the approach. Respect the opposition. Back your own.

When West Indies slipped to 83 for 7 in their last outing, they fought back to post 177.

"I didn't plan to be 83 for 7," Sammy laughed. "But what pleased me was the fight. That partnership showed character."

That resilience is what he wants to see again - not panic, not overthinking.

The Calypso Way

There's something different about this West Indies side. Less chaos, more clarity. Sammy keeps coming back to mindset.

"I felt earlier in the tournament something special could happen because of the focus I saw. Now it's about execution."

And if they pull it off?

"There will be a massive celebration," he grinned. "We haven't been in the semifinals for 10 years. Hopefully the dancing happens on the cricket field."

That's the image that lingers. The Calypso Kings dancing under the Eden lights, silencing the noise with rhythm.

India will bring structure, match-ups, discipline. West Indies will bring power, belief and a little bit of theatre.

At Eden Gardens, one of them moves closer to the trophy. The other goes home.