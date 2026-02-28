Pakistan made three changes to their side for the must-win T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Saturday. As reported by NDTV ahead of toss, star batter Babar Azam was dropped from the playing XI, alongside opener Saim Ayub and pacer Salman Mirza. They were replaced by Khawaja Nafay, Abrar Ahmed, and Naseem Shah. Babar's exclusion received mixed reactions from fans; some called it a brave move, while others labeled the team management's decision a "mistake." Here's how internet reacted:

At least, by dropout Babar Azam , Pakistan have shown some intention. Only positive — Sajid Ullah Khan (@Sajid_Roghan) February 28, 2026

Big blunder by management dropping babar azam ye tou dekh lete ke pehle batting bhi karni pad sakti hai ye zehan me socha ke 13 over main chase karna i hope our batting collapse don't happen. @_FaridKhan — Aamish Zahid (@AamishZahi14661) February 28, 2026

All banters aside, Pakistan ruined Babar Azam as a cricketer. He was their poster boy, and they made him look pathetic.



Not saying Babar wasn't at fault at all. — Soms (@orewakenn) February 28, 2026

Will PAK loose, even after babar azam dropped #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/oTTJ7sVjsA — The Fake Equations (@thefakeequation) February 28, 2026

Not playing Babar Azam will cost you this crucial match..Pakistan will gonna regret this — lil Dove (@iAyushiRajput) February 28, 2026

The game against England was likely the last T20i of Babar Azam's Career.



He stands with the most T20i runs in the world and haven taken his team to a World Cup final.



Unfortunately, only a small percentage of his runs benefited Pakistan's future.#T20WorldCup2026 — ABD 💭 (@abdullahk_56) February 28, 2026

Babar Azam has managed just 91 runs in four innings at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, at an underwhelming strike-rate of 112.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in their Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup Super Eights.

While Sri Lanka are eliminated from the race to the semifinals, Pakistan are still in contention but the ask is quite big. Pakistan will have to win by at least 64 runs since they will be batting first in order to surpass New Zealand's Net Run Rate and reach the semifinals.

Pakistan made three changes from their previous playing XI, with senior batter Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza not playing. Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay and Abrar Ahmed have been named in their place.

Sri Lanka made two changes with Kamil Mishara and Janith Liyanage coming in for Kusal Mendis and Dushan Hemantha.

Pakistan XI: Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka XI: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.