On the eve of what is effectively a quarter-final for India against West Indies, Rinku Singh is back with the squad and back in training. The left-hander will join practice in Kolkata today as India fine-tune preparations for the decisive clash, a game that could determine their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final fate. Rinku's return comes after a deeply personal detour. Post the Zimbabwe fixture in Chennai, he got to know of his father's passing and flew home for a day for his cremation. He had linked up with the squad in Chennai before the must-win game, after a day's visit to Noida to see his ailing father who was battling stage-four cancer, but the management had opted not to include him in the XI.

In his place, Sanju Samson was drafted into the side. It was both a tactical and sensitive decision - allowing Rinku space during a period of grief while maintaining balance in a fixture India could not afford to slip up in. The team responded with a commanding performance to keep their campaign alive.

Now, the focus shifts to the Eden Gardens. The contest against West Indies carries knockout intensity, with qualification scenarios hanging in the balance. Rinku's availability adds depth and flexibility to India's middle order, particularly in a format where his finishing ability has often tilted games late on.

Beyond the tactical implications, his return underscores the human side of elite sport. In the span of days, Rinku has navigated personal loss and professional expectation. As he steps into the nets in Kolkata, the challenge ahead is as much emotional as it is competitive. For India, the timing of his comeback could prove significant - a composed finisher rejoining the ranks just as the tournament enters its most unforgiving phase.