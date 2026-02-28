Will Pakistan do the improbable-beat Sri Lanka by a heavy margin and enter the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals? That is the big question ahead of a high-stakes game at the Pallekele Stadium. Pakistan lost to England in their second Super 8 match, while their first match against New Zealand was washed out. Currently, this is what the T20 World Cup Super 8 - Group 2 points table looks like:

1. England (6 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.096)

2. New Zealand (3 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.390)

3. Pakistan (1 point, 2 matches, NRR -0.461)

4. Sri Lanka (0 points, 2 matches, NRR -2.800)

Pakistan are behind New Zealand not only in terms of points but also in Net Run Rate. To leapfrog New Zealand, Pakistan must not only beat Sri Lanka but do so by a significant margin. Indian cricket great Virender Sehwag was asked about Pakistan's chances, and he replied in the negative.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, the anchor mentioned that if Pakistan bat first and score 160, they would need to defeat Sri Lanka by 64 or more runs. At this moment, Sehwag interrupted her and said: "Jo ki nahi hone wala, aage padh" ("Which is not going to happen, go on").

The anchor then said that if Pakistan chase and Sri Lanka set a target of 161, Pakistan would need to win with 40-plus balls remaining. Sehwag responded again: "Woh bhi nahi hone wala" ("That too will not happen").

Sehwag then explained the logic behind his stance:

"It is not going to be that easy for Pakistan. Their prayers might have been accepted for the England match, but it won't happen again," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"If they somehow reach the semi-finals, very good. But the equation I am seeing is very tough. If they have to score 160 and then win by 60 runs, Sri Lanka would have to play very poor cricket. They would need to be bowled out for 90, which is not possible. Chasing the total down in 13.2 overs is possible, but their batting is not like that.

"Pakistan are anyway not able to score 160-how will they chase the total down in 14 overs? It will be tough."