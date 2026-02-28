With the loss to England, New Zealand ended their Super Eight campaign with three points (from three matches) to their credit, with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.390. Now, either they or Pakistan could make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan — who have one point with an NRR of -0.461 (from two matches) and a game left to play tonight — not only need to win the clash against Sri Lanka, but also need to secure the victory within the required margin to enter the knockouts.