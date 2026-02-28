Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan have their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread as they take on Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, tonight. If the Salman Agha-led side beats the Lankans by 65 runs or more, or complete the chase in 13 overs, it will enter the knockout stage. If Pakistan fail to do so, New Zealand will be the second team, following England, from Group 2 to enter the semi-finals. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match -
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live: Weather forecast here -
As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain during the game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele tonight. Check weather forecast here -
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live: A look at current scenario!
With the loss to England, New Zealand ended their Super Eight campaign with three points (from three matches) to their credit, with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.390. Now, either they or Pakistan could make it to the semi-finals.
Pakistan — who have one point with an NRR of -0.461 (from two matches) and a game left to play tonight — not only need to win the clash against Sri Lanka, but also need to secure the victory within the required margin to enter the knockouts.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live: England's favour to Pakistan!
Pakistan lived to fight another day at the T20 World Cup 2026, and they must thank England for that. The Three Lions defeated New Zealand on Friday night to keep the Salman Agha-led side in the semi-final contention.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live: Task cut out for Pak!
Pakistan need to win this game against Sri Lanka by 65 runs or more, or complete the chase in 13 overs — depending on whether they bat first or second — to enter the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. If they fail to do so, New Zealand will join England as the second team from Group 2 to enter the knockouts.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, the T20 World Cup Super Eight game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. This is a must-win contest for the Salman Agha-led side. Stay connected for live scores and updates.