Salman Ali Agha is set to be removed as captain of the Pakistan team regardless of the outcome of their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup, while some other senior players may also have played their last tournament for the national side. According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), chairman Mohsin Naqvi is "unhappy" with how the team's campaign has unfolded in the mega event.

"Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides in the board that the team was set to do well in the World Cup," the source said on Saturday.

He added that Naqvi has already made up his mind to sack Salman as the T20 captain and will also have a candid discussion with head coach Mike Hesson and the selectors regarding the future of certain players.

"Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others will probably see curtains on their T20 international careers after the World Cup," the source said.

The names of Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are being considered to replace Salman as captain.

He also revealed that Hesson had told Naqvi even before the World Cup that Pakistan needed to bring in and establish younger players after the event, in order to meet the demands of modern-day T20 cricket.

"So, after the World Cup, you can expect major changes in the Pakistan T20 set-up," the source said.

Babar, a veteran of 145 T20 internationals, has probably played his last T20 game-unless he produces something extraordinary against Sri Lanka and then in the knockouts, if Pakistan manage to qualify.

