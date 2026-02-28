Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan entered the T20 World Cup history books on Saturday with a quickfire knock against Sri Lanka in their Super Eight clash in Kandy. The 29-year-old overtook Virat Kohli for the most runs by a batter in a single T20 World Cup campaign. Kohli had previously set the benchmark with 319 runs during the 2014 edition in Bangladesh. Farhan entered the contest with 283 runs from five matches, including a century against Namibia in the group stage, and surpassed the Indian legend's 12-year-old record during the Powerplay.

Most Runs In A T20 World Cup Campaign:

323* - Sahibzada Farhan in 2026

319 - Virat Kohli in 2014

317 - T Dilshan in 2009

303 - Babar Azam in 2021

302 - M Jayawardene in 2010

Farhan completed his half-century in 35 balls to lead Pakistan's charge in the clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

While Sri Lanka are eliminated from the race to the semifinals, Pakistan are still in contention but the ask is quite big.

Pakistan will have to win by at least 64 runs since they will be batting first in order to surpass New Zealand's Net Run Rate and reach the semifinals.

Pakistan made three changes from their previous playing XI, with senior batter Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza not playing. Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay and Abrar Ahmed have been named in their place.

Sri Lanka made two changes with Kamil Mishara and Janith Liyanage coming in for Kusal Mendis and Dushan Hemantha.

(With PTI Inputs)