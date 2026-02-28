Sahibzada Farhan's record-breaking century and a fiery knock from Fakhar Zaman powered Pakistan to a massive total of 212/8 against Sri Lanka in their crucial T20 World Cup clash. With a place in the semi-finals up for grabs, Pakistan's equation is clear: they must restrict Sri Lanka to a total of 147 or less to overtake New Zealand on Net Run Rate and qualify for the knockouts. The opening duo shared a world-record stand of 176 runs before Dushmantha Chameera finally provided the breakthrough, dismissing the southpaw Fakhar for a blistering 84 off 42 balls.

In doing so, the Pakistan openers surpassed the previous record of 175 runs set just weeks ago by New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen against the UAE during the group stage of this same edition.

Current T20 World Cup Super 8 - Group 2 Points Table

1. England - 6 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.096

2. New Zealand - 3 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.390

3. Pakistan - 1 point, 2 matches, NRR -0.461

4. Sri Lanka - 0 points, 2 matches, NRR -2.800

Farhan was eventually dismissed on 100 off 60 balls by Dilshan Madushanka in the final over of Pakistan's innings. The 29-year-old is the first player to score more than one century in a single T20 World Cup edition. He is also the second after Chris Gayle to score two tons in the history of the tournament.

Farhan's knock was laced with nine fours and five sixes, while Zaman struck nine boundaries and four maximums from 42 balls.

Invited to bat, the duo took the hapless Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners, hitting boundaries and scoring runs at a frenetic pace.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka picked three wickets while Dasun Shanaka got two.

Pakistan will have to win the match by at least 64 runs to surpass New Zealand's net run rate and reach the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super Eights.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka are already eliminated.

(WIth PTI Inputs)