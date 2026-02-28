Sahibzada Farhan became the first player to score two centuries in the same T20 World Cup as Pakistan kept their semi-final hopes alive by scoring 212-8 against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Saturday. Pakistan need to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or fewer to win by the 65 runs they need to pip New Zealand to second place in the Super Eights group on net run rate. Farhan smashed a 60-ball 100 while fellow opener Fakhar Zaman cracked 84 off 42 balls as Pakistan, after being asked to bat, recorded their highest total at a T20 World Cup.

Farhan scored five sixes and nine fours as he took his aggregate for the tournament to 383 runs, a T20 World Cup record, passing India's Virat Kohli's 319 in 2014.

The 29-year-old is the first player to score more than one century in a single T20 World Cup edition.

He is also the second after Chris Gayle to score two tons in the history of the tournament.

Farhan and Zaman put on an opening stand of 176 in 15.5 overs. Zaman hit four sixes and nine fours.

Farhan pushed Dasun Shanaka for a single to complete his century off 59 balls before being dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka in the final over.

Madushanka was the best Sri Lankan bowler with 3-33.

Pakistan's previous highest at a T20 World cup was the 201-5 they made against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2016.

