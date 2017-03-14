When And Where To Watch India Vs Australia 3rd Test Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will resume their rivalry in the third Test at Ranchi, starting on Thursday.

The four-Test series, which has been marred by a row between Virat Kohli and his opposite number Steve Smith, resumes in Ranchi on Thursday. After shocking the hosts in Pune, the visitors slumped to a 75-run loss in Bengaluru despite being in a commanding position at the half-way mark. The momentum now rests with Kohli's men, especially after Australia lost two key players - Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh - through injuries. The Ranchi track is expected to turn and Smith and Co. will have to apply themselves a lot better than they did in Bengaluru. There is some good news for Australia. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who suffered a cracked-skin on his right index finger during the second Test, said he was confident of being part of the visitors' side in the third match.

When will the India vs Australia 3rd Test be played?

The 3rd Test between India and Australia will be played from March 16, 2017.

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd Test be played?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

How do I watch the India vs Australia 3rd Test match live?

The 3rd Test match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia 3rd Test start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd Test match will start at 09:30 AM.

Where can you follow the India vs Australia 3rd Test match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis