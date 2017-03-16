 
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Ranchi: Australia Win Toss, OPt To Bat First

Updated: 16 March 2017 09:02 IST

Live cricket score, India vs Australia: After levelling the four-match Test series 1-1 in Bengaluru, India will take on Australia in the third Test at Ranchi.

Live cricket score: India vs Australia, DAY 1: Kohli and co aim to kick things off on a positive note. © AFP

After the fantastically fought Test in Bengaluru where India defeated Australia by 75 runs to level the series 1-1, the two teams will lock horns for the third Test match that will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from March 16 to 20. A lot has been said too since the second Test following Australia skipper Steve Smith's referral to the dressing room for what is now is a famous Decision Review System (DRS) row. But as Sunil Gavaskar said, all the talking needs to be done by the bat and ball. (LIVE SCORECARD)

9:00: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first

To add to the picture, the Ranchi pitch may well play a vital role. In both the previous Tests, the track played an important role and the rival captains on Wednesday had differing views on how this pitch would play.

India skipper Virat Kohli refused to attach any importance to the track and felt that the external conditions would determine how the pitch would behave.

However, Kohli's Australian counterpart Smith was firm in his belief that another rank turner was on offer and the Ranchi track would be no different from what they got in Pune and Bengaluru. He thinks it would start "breaking up" from the second day.

It will be interesting to watch what unfolds in the Jharkhand capital.

