 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 1st T20, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 07 October 2017 10:42 IST

How to watch India vs Australia 1st T2O. Read all about live coverage and Twenty20 match action from the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on October 7, 2017.

When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 1st T20, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India will look to carry forward their ODI form to the shortest format of the game. © AFP

A confident India will look to extend their domination, while a hapless Australia would aim for a change in fortunes in the three-match T20 series beginning today. India dominated the limited-over series against Australia with a 4-1 win to reclaim the number one ODI rankings and the hosts would be looking for a similar result in T20I series as well. In the last T20I bilateral series, India made a 3-0 clean sweep in Australia in January last year while they have lost only once out of the five series played between the two nations.

When will the 1st T20 between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20 between India and Australia will be played today.

Where will the 1st T20 between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20 between India and Australia will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

How do I watch the 1st T20 between India and Australia live?

The 1st T20 between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia 1st T20 match start?

The live broadcast of the 1st T20 match between India and Australia will start at 07:00 PM IST .

Where can you follow the 1st T20 between India and Australia online?

The 1st T20 between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India Australia India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Aamir Khan Asked By Virat Kohli To Attend India-Australia T20 Match Today
Aamir Khan Asked By Virat Kohli To Attend India-Australia T20 Match Today
International Cricket Council Confirms Test Championship And ODI League
International Cricket Council Confirms Test Championship And ODI League
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.