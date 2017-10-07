When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 1st T20, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India will look to carry forward their ODI form to the shortest format of the game.

India will look to carry forward their ODI form to the shortest format of the game. © AFP

A confident India will look to extend their domination, while a hapless Australia would aim for a change in fortunes in the three-match T20 series beginning today. India dominated the limited-over series against Australia with a 4-1 win to reclaim the number one ODI rankings and the hosts would be looking for a similar result in T20I series as well. In the last T20I bilateral series, India made a 3-0 clean sweep in Australia in January last year while they have lost only once out of the five series played between the two nations.

When will the 1st T20 between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20 between India and Australia will be played today.

Where will the 1st T20 between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20 between India and Australia will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

How do I watch the 1st T20 between India and Australia live?

The 1st T20 between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia 1st T20 match start?

The live broadcast of the 1st T20 match between India and Australia will start at 07:00 PM IST .

Where can you follow the 1st T20 between India and Australia online?

The 1st T20 between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.