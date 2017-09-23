 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

Team India Celebrate Manish Pandey's Birthday, Dhoni's Reaction Steals The Show

Updated: 23 September 2017 10:21 IST

The Men in Blue threw a surprise belated birthday bash for Manish Pandey, who turned 28 on September 10.

Team India Celebrate Manish Pandey's Birthday, Dhoni's Reaction Steals The Show
MS Dhoni grabs Manish Pandey from the back as cake is smeared on his face. © BCCI.tv

The Indian cricket team on Thursday cantered to a 50-run victory over Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to go 2-0 up in the five-match ODI series. Virat Kohli and his team like to express themselves and are always up for celebrations. Another example of it was seen after the Kolkata ODI win, when the Men in Blue threw a surprise belated birthday bash for Manish Pandey, who turned 28 on September 10. In a video posted by the BCCI, the middle-order batsman is grabbed by former India captain MS Dhoni from behind as other teammates smeared cake on Pandey's face.

 

Wishing a very #heppybirthday #manishpandey

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@champ.virat.kohli) on

The 'cake fest' didn't end there. Almost all his teammates and staff members were involved in applying the birthday cake on Pandey's face and the right-hander had to almost run for his life.

Axar Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal and team physio Patrick Farhart all mischieviously did their job and were seen at the best of their moods. Pictures were clicked later on as Dhoni is seen having a bite of the cake at the end of the video.

The celebrations were understandable more so as Kuldeep Yadav recorded a hat-trick and it was the team effort that led India to a comfortable victory over the Australians.

Now, India will look to attain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series when they face the Aussies again at the Holkar stadium, Indore on September 24.

Holkar stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Indian batsmen. Virender Sehwag had struck his career-best ODI score of 219 against the West Indies in December 2011.

India captain Virat Kohli had hit a double hundred (211) against New Zealand in the first innings of the third Test here last year and Ajinkya Rahane had scored 188 in the same innings.

Topics : India Australia Manish Krishnanand Pandey Mahendra Singh Dhoni India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Indian team celebrates Manish Pandey's birthday
  • Dhoni seemed to enjoy the cake smearing session the most
  • Manish Pandey turned 28 on September 10
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Fans Slam BCCI For Picking Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav Over Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina
India vs Australia: Fans Slam BCCI For Picking Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav Over Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina
Twitter Congratulates 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli For His Unending Hunger For Runs
Twitter Congratulates 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli For His Unending Hunger For Runs
T20I: Virat Kohli Guides India To Sweep Series 9-0 Across Formats vs Sri Lanka
T20I: Virat Kohli Guides India To Sweep Series 9-0 Across Formats vs Sri Lanka
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.