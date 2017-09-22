India vs Australia: Steve Smith Takes Batsmen To Task After Kolkata Collapse

Australia captain Steve Smith took his batsmen to task after another batting collapse resulted in a 50-run loss to India in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Smith accused his team of making "silly errors" and said that the Aussies have so far failed to "execute our skills well enough under pressure". The right-hander admitted that batting collapses were happening way too often to his liking but had no explanation for it. Chasing 253, Australia lost their last eight wickets for just 112 runs with seven of their batsmen failing to get into double digits. The visitors were finally bundled out for 202 in 43.1 overs to hand India a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"Well, it's happening a bit too often for my liking to be honest with you -- in all forms of cricket. We have had a lot of collapses and we need to stop it," a dejected Smith said at the post-match press conference.

However, he did not explain whether it was poor technique while facing wrist spinners or the temperament that was in need of improvement.

"It's a hard to put my finger on but whatever it is. It needs to change and we need to make better decision when we are under pressure and start playing properly. It's not good enough," the skipper said.

Smith said they must try and execute their plans in their bid to stay alive in the five-match series.

"The guys have trained and trained really well. It's now about getting in the middle and executing those when you are under pressure. This game we just couldn't get the partnerships, we are just making silly errors. You are not allowed to do so against a quality line-up like India."

"It's just easy to just sit here and say it needs to stay but when you get out in the middle, you've to change what you're doing because it's not working."

Asked whether they're panicking, he said: "Not panicking as such. I thought we panicked during last game a little bit. Maybe the guys are trying to watch the ball too closely and forgetting about just playing the game."

Marcus Stoinis fought a lone battle with a 62 not out while Smith, in his 100th ODI, failed to convert his impressive 59 with substitute Ravindra Jadeja taking a superb forward diving catch in the deep to dismiss the Australian captain.

"(Marcus) Stoinis played vert well at the back end. But, someone in the top four, myself or Heady (Travis Head), particularly once we got in, had to go on and probably be there till the end. We didn't execute our skills well enough under pressure."

