India vs Australia: Steve Smith's Captaincy Is Challenged Now, Says Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke feels that Steve Smith needs to define the way for his team. © AFP

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, ahead of the second One-day International (ODI) between India and Australia, said that Steve Smith needs to define the way for his team in order to have success as his captaincy is challenged now. Clarke further added that Smith's captaincy is likely to be tested to the limit as Australia, after having drawn the two-Test series in Bangladesh, are trailing India 0-1 in the five-match ODI series. He further remarked that it was time for Australia to make a comeback as the second match at the Eden Gardens will decide the course of the series.

"Smith's batting has been outstanding for a long time but his captaincy is challenged now. He needs to define the way for his team to have success," Clarke said.

"It's high time that Australia make a comeback. I think this is the match that will decide the course of the series," he said of the Eden second one-dayer on September 21.

Clarke was at an event where he presented Don Bradman's bat that the legend used in India's first tour of Australia in 1948, to the Fanattic Sports Museum.

Talking about the Indian team, the cricketer-turned-commentator praised chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

"He is an attacking bowler. His control as a wrist spinner from the back of his hand is amazing as is his strength. He has got all the skills, spins both ways, bowls long spells. He did well in the Test series."

Dhoni is back in his prime and Clarke in a lighter vein said, "Don't ask me whether he will play in the 2019 World Cup. He will play in 2023."

Clarke further said David Warner will be back amongst the run after missing out in Chennai.

"He got centuries in Bangladesh... It is hard to overlook him by seeing his performance in one game.

"He will find ways to score, he always does. He will have lot of impact in the series. He and Smith will be the leading scorers for Australia in the series. Hopefully, they start scoring from Kolkata."

(With PTI inputs)