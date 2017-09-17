India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Reaches Another Milestone, Completes Century Of International Fifties

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap by scoring his 100th fifty in international cricket. Dhoni achieved the milestone during the first ODI against Australia in Chennai where he helped India score 281/7. The Ranchi stalwart, who scored 79 off 88 balls including 4 fours and 2 sixes, has 33 fifties in Test cricket, 66 in ODIs and one 50-plus score in Twenty20 internationals. The 36-year-old is only the 14th overall and fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to score a century of fifties in international cricket. Tendulkar is on the top of the list with 164 fifties, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has 153 and former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis scored 149 fifties in his decade long career.
Yet another 100 for @msdhoni! This time in front of the stumps! Congratulations on a century of 50s Mahi pic.twitter.com/2yPf1wUnW7— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2017
Congratulations, @msdhoni! He has become the fourth Indian player to hit 100 international fifties. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XuAGo5SGu5— ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2017
Dhoni deserves a movie every 20 years, make one for every generation.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 17, 2017
Dhoni touching balls to boundary as if all this is happening on touch screen.#INDvAUS— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2017
MS Dhoni in last one month:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 17, 2017
300 ODI's ?
100 Stumpings ?
100 International 50's ?
10000 ODI runs........ Loading
That Moment when #Dhoni scored his 100th 50 ??#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0Utkn4evAf— MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) September 17, 2017
Most Half Centuries for INDIA in international cricket— DHONIsm ? (@DHONIism) September 17, 2017
Sachin - 164
Dravid - 146
Ganguly - 107
MS Dhoni - 100*
At the den @ChennaiIPL, #Dhoni averages over 100 & aptly scores his 100th half century right here in vital circumstances!???? #INDvAUS #Thala pic.twitter.com/TYLLcgE2i7— Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) September 17, 2017
Dhoni now has 9737 runs in ODIs and requires 263 more runs to complete the 10,000-run milestone in the 50-over format.
Earlier, Dhoni received a rousing welcome from the crowd when he came into bat to pull India back from troubled waters. India lost three quick wickets and were reeling at 11 for 3 and 87 for 5.
Dhoni came in to bat when opener Rohit Sharma was caught by Nathan Coulter-Nile at deep square leg off Marcus Stoinis in the 16th over.
In Sri Lanka series, the 36-year-old batsman played his 300th ODI match. Not only this, the right-handed batsman also became the first cricketer to achieve the mark of 100 stumpings in ODIs. Dhoni had also become the first man in cricket to record 73 unbeaten ODI innings in the same series.