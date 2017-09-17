India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Reaches Another Milestone, Completes Century Of International Fifties

MS Dhoni achieved the milestone during the first ODI against Australia in Chennai.

MS Dhoni achieved the milestone during the first ODI against Australia in Chennai. © AFP

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap by scoring his 100th fifty in international cricket. Dhoni achieved the milestone during the first ODI against Australia in Chennai where he helped India score 281/7. The Ranchi stalwart, who scored 79 off 88 balls including 4 fours and 2 sixes, has 33 fifties in Test cricket, 66 in ODIs and one 50-plus score in Twenty20 internationals. The 36-year-old is only the 14th overall and fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to score a century of fifties in international cricket. Tendulkar is on the top of the list with 164 fifties, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has 153 and former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis scored 149 fifties in his decade long career.

Yet another 100 for @msdhoni! This time in front of the stumps! Congratulations on a century of 50s Mahi pic.twitter.com/2yPf1wUnW7 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2017

Congratulations, @msdhoni! He has become the fourth Indian player to hit 100 international fifties. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XuAGo5SGu5 — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2017

Dhoni deserves a movie every 20 years, make one for every generation. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 17, 2017

Dhoni touching balls to boundary as if all this is happening on touch screen.#INDvAUS — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2017

MS Dhoni in last one month:



300 ODI's ?



100 Stumpings ?



100 International 50's ?



10000 ODI runs........ Loading — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 17, 2017

Most Half Centuries for INDIA in international cricket



Sachin - 164

Dravid - 146

Ganguly - 107

MS Dhoni - 100* — DHONIsm ? (@DHONIism) September 17, 2017

At the den @ChennaiIPL, #Dhoni averages over 100 & aptly scores his 100th half century right here in vital circumstances!???? #INDvAUS #Thala pic.twitter.com/TYLLcgE2i7 — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) September 17, 2017

Dhoni now has 9737 runs in ODIs and requires 263 more runs to complete the 10,000-run milestone in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Dhoni received a rousing welcome from the crowd when he came into bat to pull India back from troubled waters. India lost three quick wickets and were reeling at 11 for 3 and 87 for 5.

Dhoni came in to bat when opener Rohit Sharma was caught by Nathan Coulter-Nile at deep square leg off Marcus Stoinis in the 16th over.

In Sri Lanka series, the 36-year-old batsman played his 300th ODI match. Not only this, the right-handed batsman also became the first cricketer to achieve the mark of 100 stumpings in ODIs. Dhoni had also become the first man in cricket to record 73 unbeaten ODI innings in the same series.