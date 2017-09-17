 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: Heavyweights Renew Rivalry In Chennai

Updated: 17 September 2017 12:08 IST

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia - The hosts are on top form after recently beating Sri Lanka 9-0 in Tests, one day games and Twenty20, but second-ranked Australia poses a different challenge.

India skipper Virat Kohli said Saturday that competitiveness and "mind games" can be good for cricket as his team prepares to face their arch-rival Australia in a one-day series starting today. While Australia captain Steve Smith has batted for peace and urged the five-match series to be played in "good spirit", Kohli hinted that a bit of aggression can be useful to get the best out of players. "All those things are to get that aspect of mind games which I think creates an excitement for the fans watching as well," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the limited-overs series in Chennai. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs Australia straight from Chennai

The hosts are on top form after recently beating Sri Lanka 9-0 in Tests, one day games and Twenty20, but second-ranked Australia poses a different challenge.

