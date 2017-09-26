 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India Vs Australia: Andrew Tye To Replace Pat Cummins For T20I Series

Updated: 26 September 2017 14:43 IST

Cummins is being sent back to Australia with an eye on the upcoming Ashes series.

Andrew Tye has been named as a replacement for Pat Cummins for T20I series © AFP

Fast bowler Andrew Tye, known to be a T20 specialist, has been recalled to the Australian T20 squad in place of Pat Cummins who will be returning to Australia after the end of the one-day series. Australia have a tight schedule going forward and keeping the Ashes in mind, Cummins will go and prepare for the upcoming summer. Tye last featured in a T20 in February and will join the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson to form the pace battery along with uncapped left-armer Jason Behrendorff.

Tye was also a part of the Indian Premier League but had to head back home after he dislocated his shoulder in April, earlier this year. The 30-year-old had a surgery that kept him out of the T20 competition in England.

Australia are currently trailing 0-3 in the ODI series after losing in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore. Cummins will be playing in the Sheffield Shield season after returning home.

"Pat has played a considerable amount of cricket this year after a long period away from the game due to injury," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"His body has handled the return to international cricket well, but we believe the best plan for him ahead of the Ashes Series is to return home to refresh, both mentally and physically," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

