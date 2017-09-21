 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya's No-Ball Dismissal Creates Confusion At Eden Gardens

Updated: 21 September 2017 19:30 IST

Rain added to the on-field drama when Pandya was dismissed off a no-ball and the Aussies then appealed for run-out.

Hardik Pandya's dismissal triggered confusion during the second ODI © AFP

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is stealing the limelight these days, be it in batting, bowling or his off-field activities. His dismissal during the second ODI at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata triggered confusion when the batsman's mishit went straight to covers. Pandya began walking towards the dressing room, not realising that it was a no-ball as the rain also came in to add to the drama. Australian skipper Steve Smith, seeing a run-out opportunity, threw the ball to bowler Kane Richardson, who dislodged the bails with Pandya nowhere in sight. The Australian players, including Smith, appealed for a run-out but the umpires, after some deliberation, decided the ball was dead by the time the visiting team claimed a run out.

Eventually, Pandya came back to the middle, alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, after the rain break with India at 237 for six in 46.4 overs.

The umpires went by the book on this occasion and awarded a free hit to the batting side.

According to MCC Laws (clause 27.7) governing the game, "Batsman leaving his wicket under a misapprehension an umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batsman, not having been given out, has left his wicket under a misapprehension that he is out.

"The umpire intervening shall call and signal dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batsman."

The match also witnessed an exchange between Virat Kohli and Matthew Wade when the Indian captain got a bye in the 32.4 overs with the ball just in front of the Australian wicketkeeper.

Earlier, Australia wore black armbands in a mark of respect for one of their former players Bob Holland, who died four days ago.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • Pandya's no-ball dismissal created confusion at Eden Gardens
  • The umpires went by the book and declared him not-out
  • Pandya scored 20 runs in the second ODI
