India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

Harsha Bhogle Gets Abused On Twitter, Stylishly Puts Troll In Place

Updated: 26 September 2017 15:03 IST

The commentator was not amused by the language used.

Harsha Bhogle's reply was apt and also garnered a lot of support on social media. © Facebook

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle is known for his opinions on the game of cricket all around the world and has garnered praise for his views. But on Sunday, he found himself at the receiving end when a Twitter account holder going by the name of Helio was not too pleased with the way the Indian commentator pronounced Hardik Pandya's last name and went on to correct him by stating it is 'Paandya' and not 'Pandya'. While doing so, he ended up using abusive language that obviously didn't go down too well with Bhogle.

Helio tweeted, "@bhogleharsha Dude man. As an Indian, u shud know how to say Indian names right. It's Paandya not Pandya. Pls it's f**ing annoying 2 da ear."

Keeping his dignity intact, Bhogle's reply was just about apt and also garnered a lot of support on social media. "Does anyone want to tell this poor fellow he might need to be corrected?" replied Bhogle.

The 56-year-old commentator has a lot of fan following on Twitter and twitterati couldn't help but stand beside their favourite commentator.

Bhogle is currently a part of the commentary team for the India, Australia series. The hosts have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series and the next match will be played in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Last year, Bhogle found himself in the middle of a controversy when he was dropped from the list of commentators for the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite being on the roster for the tournament, allegedly on the insistence of the BCCI.

But that seems have been done and dusted with Bhogle back to doing what he does best - holding the microphone and asking the right questions to the experts sitting alongside him in the commentary box.

Topics : India Australia Hardik Himanshu Pandya Harsha Bhogle India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • A Twitter user was not pleased with Bhogle's pronunciation
  • Bhogle's reply garnered support on social media
  • Bhogle is a part of commentary team for India-Australia series
