India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

Ashish Nehra Makes A Comeback For T20I Series Against Australia

Updated: 02 October 2017 17:25 IST

Veteran fast bowler, Ashish Nehra made a comeback to the Indian side at the age of 38 for the T20I series against Australia.

Ashish Nehra was last seen playing in the Indian Premier League © AFP

Veteran fast bowler, Ashish Nehra made a comeback to the Indian side at the age of 38 for the T20I series against Australia. Nehra was last seen playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was in contention for a spot in the Champions Trophy squad but missed out due to a injury, the fast bowler sustained during the IPL. While players like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh have been ignored due to their failure to pass fitness tests, Nehra got the nod from the team management. Nehra's selection was a bit surprising considering he is not the fittest of players on the field but the kind of faith and respect he enjoys in the Indian dressing room is second to none. He has so far played 25 T20 Internationals taking 34 wickets in them.

"Ashish Nehra played the last full T20 series against England earlier this year. He was in contention to play Champions Trophy but an injury during IPL put paid to his hopes. India's last two T20s were one-off games against West Indies and Sri Lanka, so Ashish wasn't picked," a BCCI official privy to selection matters told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Ashish if fit was due for a comeback as and when there would have been a three-match T20 series. There isn't anyone craftier than Ashish and when it comes to his selection, it's about fitness and not form. Check records, Ashish has never been dropped because of poor form," the official added.

To add to that, the 38-year-old has experience on his side and has turned himself into a very good T20 bowler in recent times. With age not being on his side, it would be interesting to see, once given an opportunity, how the fast bowler performs against a very good T20 outfit like Australia.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Australia Ashish Nehra India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Ashish Nehra was included in 15-member squad for T20 series
  • Nehra was last seen playing for India earlier this year
  • Nehra made a comeback after an injury ruled him out for selection
