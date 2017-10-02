India vs Australia: Selectors Ignore Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja Again, Fans Left Fuming

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were left out of India squad for the T20I series vs Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were left out of India squad for the T20I series vs Australia. © AFP

India's top two spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, as per the ICC rankings, are finding it impossible to make a comeback to the India squad in the shorter formats. They might be indispensable in Tests, but the spin duo just can't get a break in ODIs and T20s. After being 'rested' for the ODI series against Sri Lanka and Australia, Ashwin and Jadeja were once again left out for the Twenty20 series against the visiting Australians. And while Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav's performances in recent times has not helped Ashwin and Jadeja's cause, Indian cricket fans are not too happy with the decision to leave them out of the squad.

Since the start of the 2015 World Cup till the final ODI in Nagpur against Australia, India have played 55 ODIs, but Ashwin and Jadeja have featured in less than half of those games.

@BCCI one question for u

On which basis Suresh Raina, Jadeja, Ashwin are out of team?@imVkohli @StarSportsIndia #INDvAUS — Tejas Bankar (@iamtejas7) October 2, 2017

I am not Hpy with u nd I have not seen any match of india vs Australia because in ur squad there is no ashwin nd jadeja — Savesh (@Savesh11) October 2, 2017

Sir again why Ashwin & Jadeja not playing??

Whether they may play only Test cricket in future?@sumanthraman — Bharath Kumar (@Bharathsiva19) October 2, 2017

Why not included Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuvraj & Ravindra Jadeja??? Selectors must see the matter. — Braja Gopal Sinha (@braja_sinha) October 2, 2017

I think Ashwin and Jadeja should have been brought back.



Note:- Virat kohli — Rabindra Prasad (@vermarabin) October 1, 2017

After WC,Team for 2019 was to be Rohit Dhawan Kohli Dhoni Raina Jadeja Ashwin Shami Umesh 1 Allrounder + 1 pacer but now half are out in ODI — Murari Lal (@SumitPrakash21) October 1, 2017

End of Yuvraj

End of Raina

End of Ashwin



Jadeja have slight edge but he also almost done !! — dileep (@dileepsayz) October 2, 2017

While selectors have chosen to use the word 'rested' for leaving the pair out, it is important to note that they have still been playing, with Ashwin plying his trade in the English county and doing well.

Jadeja was infact called up for the first three ODIs against Australia as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel but failed to get a look-in and was conveniently dropped from the next two matches after Axar was declared fit.

One look Ashwin and Jadeja's performances in the past two years and the selectors might just have a point in leaving the duo of the team.

Besides being taken to the cleaners by Pakistani batsmen in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, Ashwin and Jadeja have just not been at their best in the shorter formats in recent times.

Ashwin has played 12 ODIs in the past 2 years and has managed to take just 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.79. In T20Is, the right-arm off-spinner has fared a little better, taking 27 wickets in 20 matches at an economy rate of 6.49.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has played 15 ODIs in the last two years and has taken just 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.27 while in T20Is, he has taken 17 wickets in 18 matches at a high economy rate of 7.26.

In contrast, Kuldeep Yadav has played 11 ODIs since his debut in June 2017 and in the 10 matches he has bowled, he has taken 18 wickets at an average of 24.38 and an economy of 4.78. He has so far played just two T20Is and has taken 3 wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal too has impressed since making his debut in June 2016. He has played 11 matches and has 17 wickets to his name at an average of 25.70 and an economy rate of 4.50. The leg-spinner has an even better record in T20Is. He has appeared seven times and taken 14 wickets at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 7.75.