Fans rejoiced India captain Rohit Sharma's return to the T20I side on Thursday for the first T20I of a three-match series against Afghanistan in Mohali. The crowd at the IS Bindra Stadium welcomed Rohit with a loud cheer as he came down to the middle for the toss. Rohit won the toss and said that his team will chase under the lights against Afghanistan. The ongoing match marked the start of the first bilateral series between the two nations. While BCCI announced that Yashasvi Jaiswal will miss the game due to a groing issue, spinner Kuldeep Yadav also did not find a place in the XI.

However, at the toss, Rohit also gave the fans a hilarious moment as he forget the playing XI of the team. This is Rohit Sharma's first T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"We will bowl first. No particular reason, the pitch is good and it doesn't change a lot here. A lot to gain from the 3 games, we haven't had too much T20 cricket leadingto the World Cup, there's IPL, but this is an international game andwe'll try to achieve a few things. I had a chat with rahul bhai regarding the combination going forward and what we need to do as a group. That's what we'll try to do, but winning is the most important thing. Sanju Samson, Avesh, Yashashvi (who didn't pull off well). Yes, Kuldeep also misses out," Rohit said at the toss.

Rohit's brainfade moment took social media into an overdrive.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is not playing the match due to personal reasons, while skipper Rohit has returned to T20Is after more than a year. Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is also not playing the series.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahma