Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma will be returning to T20I action after almost 14 months as he leads the side against Afghanistan in the three-match series starting Thursday. It was back in November 2022 when Rohit last played a T20I game and it was against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. Since then, the focus has mainly been on the longer formats but with the T20 World Cup 2024 just round the corner, Rohit has rejoined the ranks with fellow veteran batter Virat Kohli. While the return is already special for cricket fans, Rohit has a chance to clinch a massive record as a captain.

Rohit is on the verge of becoming the India's most successful T20I captain with respect of matches won. MS Dhoni currently holds the record with 41 wins from 72 matches. On the other hand, Rohit has led the Indian cricket team on 51 occasions with the side emerging victorious in 39.

If India are able to win all three matches in the series against Afghanistan, Rohit will surpass Dhoni in the elite list with a chance to extend his record in the first game of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Indian squad for three T20 international matches against Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

The Afghanistan squad

Ibrahim Zadran (Captian), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.