INDW vs BANW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: India will face Bangladesh at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and the match will be no less than must-win for the Mithali Raj-led side if they want to progress to the knockout stage of the competition. If India manages to win their remaining two matches against Bangladesh and South Africa, then they will qualify for the last-four stage. Team India had lost their last match against Australia while Bangladesh suffered a narrow four-run loss against West Indies. The 2017 World Cup finalists India will look to put up an all-round performance to defeat Bangladesh who are currently at the seventh spot in the points table. India currently have four points from five games and hence they are at the fourth spot in the standings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and Bangladesh from the Seddon Park in Hamilton