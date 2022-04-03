Australia defeated England by 71 runs to win this year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Sunday. A century by Alyssa Healy helped Australia post 356 for five in 50 overs, setting a target of 357 runs. Healy hammered 170 runs off 138 balls, with the help of 26 fours. Despite an unbeaten century by Nat Sciver (148 runs off 121 balls), England were bowled out for 285 in 43.4 overs. Alana King and Jess Jonassen were in fantastic form for Australia's bowling department, taking three wickets each. Meanwhile, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner scalped a wicket each.

In this article, we are going to look at the winners of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup since its inception in 1973:

1. 1973: England

England won the inaugural edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup in 1973. In what was a round robin format tournament, every team played each other once with the top outfit on points lifting the trophy. England topped the points table, winning five of its fixtures and losing to New Zealand. Australia were second with four wins and one no result. England also defeated Australia during the tournament by 92 runs.

2. 1978: Australia

The tournament was India's debut and it was also the host. Only four teams participated (Australia, England, New Zealand and India), with Australia coming out on top in the round robin points table.

3. 1982: Australia

There were five participants and each team played 12 matches in the round-robin stage, with the top two outfits taking on each other in the final. Australia came out on top in the final, defeating England by three wickets.

4. 1988: Australia

Ireland and Netherlands made their debuts this year and India didn't participate in the tournament. Finishing as the top two teams, Australia defeated England by eight wickets in the final.

5. 1993: England

With eight teams participating (including India), New Zealand and England were the top two teams in the round robin stage. England defeated the Kiwis by 67 runs in the final to claim the trophy.

6. 1997: Australia

This is the first time the Women's World Cup was played over 50 overs and it had 11 teams participating. England, Australia, New Zealand and India made it through to the semifinals. Australia eventually won the final, defeating New Zealand by five wickets.

7. 2000: New Zealand

After the round-robin stage, India, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia made it to the semifinals. In a Trans-Tasman final, New Zealand defeated Australia by four runs to become the third team to lift the trophy.

8. 2005: Australia

India made it to the final for the first time this year but eventually lost to Australia in the final by 98 runs.

9. 2009: England

This year the teams were split into two groups, with each outfit playing each other once. The top three teams from each group qualified for the Super Sixes. England and New Zealand won all their group fixtures and lost one game each in the Super Sixes. England defeated New Zealand in the final by four wickets.

10. 2013: Australia

West Indies lost to India and England in the group stage but managed to make it to the Super Sixes and won all their three games. In the final, the Windies lost to Australia by 114 runs.

11. 2017: England

The tournament began with a league stage with each team facing each other once. The top four teams made it to the semis, with England eventually defeating India in a thrilling final at the Lord's.

Promoted

12. 2022: Australia

In 2022, Australia won the final, defeating England by 71 runs. The tournament also saw India crash out of the group stage and Pakistan also miss out on the semifinals.