Australia on Sunday produced yet another dominant display to beat England by 71 runs in the final to secure a record-extending seventh ICC Women's World Cup title. So dominant were Australia in the tournament that they didn't even lose a single match, winning nine games on the trot to lift the coveted trophy. It was the seventh time in 12 World Cups that the Australian women's cricket team has won the title. In the final against England, Alyssa Healy scored a record-breaking century to blow the England bowlers away.

Twitter was buzzing soon after Australia's World Cup triumph with congratulatory messages pouring in from all parts of the world.

Congratulations to Meg, Motty and the team. Huge. What a win and tournament, enjoy accordingly. https://t.co/RerTXJz9TQ — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) April 3, 2022

Congrats on the win and an amazing World Cup. https://t.co/haEnWXAHgI — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) April 3, 2022

Sometimes you come against teams & players that are just too good .. Australia as a team are incredible as they have so many great players .. today it was @ahealy77 turn to turn on the style .. has to go down as the greatest ever World Cup final knock .. #ICCWomensWorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 3, 2022

Congratulations to @AusWomenCricket for winning yet another World Cup. Now sit the next few out, you've earned it Commiserations to England, well fought @natsciver This was a highly entertaining event, well done to @ICC and all involved. #CWC22 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 3, 2022

Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup win pic.twitter.com/YQamIzgKvA — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 3, 2022

On Sunday, the only thing Australia didn't win was the toss and after that dominated till the very end. Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes started it all, adding 160 runs for the first wicket.

While Haynes departed for 68, Healy went on with her merry ways to thrash the England bowlers to all parts Christchurch. The wicketkeeper-batter was finally dismissed for 170 -- the highest individual score in either a women's or men's World Cup final.

Beth Mooney too scored a fine half-century as Australia piled on the pain on England to post a mammoth 356 for five in their 50 overs.

Defending champions England put up a good fight in the chase. They kept up the with run-rate but ran out of wickets to be dismissed for 285 in the 44th over, with Nat Sciver unbeaten on 148.

Promoted

Sciver's 148 was the second highest score in a Women's World Cup final, but the next best for England was 27 by opener Tammy Beaumont.

For Australia, Jess Jonassen took three for 57 and Alana King finished with three for 64.