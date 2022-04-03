Despite her poor batting display in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final vs England, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner was once again pivotal for her side as she took the victory-sealing catch to dismiss tailender Anya Shrubsole. Gardner had repeated similar heroics in the 2020 T20 World Cup final against India, which Australia won by 85 runs. Gardner took a running catch to dismiss Poonam Yadav as India were bowled out for 99 runs in 19.1 overs.

On Sunday in Christchurch, Jess Jonassen delivered a full ball, around off, and Shrubsole skied it over mid-off where Gardner backtracked and caught it safely to seal the title for Australia.

Here is the video of her final catch from both finals:

A century from Alyssa Healy helped Australia reach 356 for five in 50 overs, setting a mammoth target of 357 runs.

Healy slammed 170 runs off 138 balls, clattering 26 fours.

Chasing the target, England were bowled out for 285 runs in 43.4 overs. Nat Sciver registered an unbeaten knock of 148 runs off 121 balls.

Promoted

During Australia's innings, Gardner could only add one run to the scoreboard before getting run out by Kate Cross.

While defending her side's target, Gardner took one wicket in two overs, conceding 15 runs.