Australia scripted history on Sunday as the Meg Lanning-led side registered their record-extending seventh 50-over Women's World Cup title. The side displayed an all-round performance to get the better of England in the final and in the end, they registered a comprehensive 71-run win. After Alyssa Healy's blazing 170-run knock, the bowlers got the job done and celebrations were on offering for Meg Lanning and team. Defending 357, Megan Schutt got Australia off to a perfect start as she got the better of Danni Wyatt.

In the third over of the innings, Schutt bowled a perfect inswinger. The ball landed on a good length and it drew Wyatt forward. The England opener just managed to push at the ball and there was a big gap between bat-pad, that allowed the ball to nip back in and hit the top of middle stump.

Watch: Megan Schutt's inswinger to dismiss Danni Wyatt in the Women's World Cup final

In the final against England, Alyssa Healy scored 170 runs to help Australia post 356/5 in 50 overs. Alana King and Jess Jonassen then spun a web around England to take six wickets between them to help Australia win a record-extending seventh Women's World Cup title.

Healy's 170 is the highest score in either a women's or men's World Cup final.

The opener was given support by Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney.

Promoted

England dropped a few chances and they were made to pay heavily. Then, spinners Alana King and Jess Jonassen took three wickets each as Australia defeated England by 71 runs in the summit clash.

Australia have now won seven out of the 12 World Cups that have taken place in women's cricket.

