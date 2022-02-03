Yash Dhull on Wednesday starred with a dazzling century as India defeated Australia in the semi-final of the U-19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. With his knock against Australia, Dhull joined an elite list of India U19 captains with a century in the tournament. Before him, Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chanda had achieved the same feat at the U19 World Cup. Batting on 98, Dhull drove one towards the mid-wicket region, stealing two runs to complete his century.

After reaching triple figures, Dhull removed his helmet and jumped in the air joy as the Indian dugout rose to their feet to laud the efforts of the skipper.

Former India batter VVS Laxman, the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), was seen applauding in the dugout when Yash Dhull reached his hundred . Laxman has accompanied the India U19 team in the Caribbean islands and has been sharing his valuable inputs with the youngsters.

A video of Dhull's century celebration was uploaded by ICC on their official Instagram handle.

Watch: VVS Laxman applauds after Yash Dhull gets to his hundred in U19 World Cup semi-final

India won the match by a convincing margin of 96 runs, cruising to the final of the U19 World Cup for the fourth straight time.

However, India had a sluggish start to the match after winning the toss and opting to bat.

The four-time champions lost openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh cheaply.

But, Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed took the matter in their own hands, stitching a fantastic 200-run partnership for the third wicket.

While Dhull was run-out on 110 while backing up, Rasheed was also caught on the next ball, failing to reach double figures by 6 runs.

A later surge from Dinesh Bana (20) took India to a total of 290 for five.

In reply, Australia were rolled over for 191 as Lachlan Shaw top-scored with a fine 51.

India will face England in the final for a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title.