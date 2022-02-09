The Indian cricket team is taking on West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad on Thursday and find themselves in a spot of bother after the fall of three early wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma, his new opening partner Rishabh Pant and number 3 Virat Kohli have all been sent back to the pavillion and the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul are trying to rebuild the innings.

While the teams are playing in an empty stadium, as spectators have not been allowed for the series due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the Indian team can rely on some enthusiastic support from a bunch of youngsters.

The victorious Indian U-19 World Cup team is in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium for this match and the BCCI posted a photo of the youngsters keenly following the action from the stands.

"Our #U19CWC-winning team in attendance here in Ahmedabad #BoysInBlue," BCCI tweeted along with the photo.

The Yash-Dhull led side won the U19 World Cup on Sunday, after beating England in the final in Antigua by 4 wickets. Raj Angad Bawa was the star of the final as he picked up a five-wicket haul and also played an important hand in the middle order in a tense chase. Nishant Sindhu's unbeaten 50 guided the Indians home. Shaik Rasheed also scored a 50 while left-arm paceman Ravi Kumar's initial spell with the ball put England on the backfoot.

Skipper Dhull had scored a fluent century in the semi-final against Australia. This was a record-extending 5th U19 World Cup title for India.