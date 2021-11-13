India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter to offer his take on David Warner's six off Mohammad Hafeez during Australia five-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semis in Dubai on Thursday. Ashwin's comments came after former India opener Gautam Gambhir brought up the "spirit of the game" debate in a tweet on Thursday. "What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?" Gambhir tweeted on Thursday after Warner took advantage of Hafeez's miscued double-bounce delivery and hit a six off it.

What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? pic.twitter.com/wVrssqOENW — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 11, 2021

In response to Gambhir's remark, an Australian journalist tweeted, "Bad take Gautam."

Bad take Gautam. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) November 12, 2021

Ashwin responded to the tweet, saying, "His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong , this is wrong too. Fair assessment?"

His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong , this is wrong too. Fair assessment? @plalor — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) November 12, 2021

Ashwin was referring to the criticism he faced for dismissing Jos Buttler by 'Mankading' him in an IPL match in 2019.

"Warner just played the ball in front of him - did nothing wrong," a Twitter user replied to Ashwin's tweet.

Warner just played the ball in front of him - did nothing wrong. — Tyler Goldberg (@ImTylerGoldberg) November 12, 2021

The veteran Indian spinner then indicated that he didn't see anything wrong with Warner taking advantage of the miscued delivery.

Promoted

"Absolutely it was a wonderful hit by @davidwarner31. Great shot," Ashwin tweeted in response.

Absolutely it was a wonderful hit by @davidwarner31 . Great shot — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) November 12, 2021

Australia went on to win Thursday's semi-final by five wickets after a late blitz from Matthew Wade, who hit an unbeaten 41 off just 17 balls, including three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Afridi in the 19th over to seal victory.

Australia will next face New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday.