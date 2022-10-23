The Sunday blockbuster between India and Pakistan is a big occasion for the entire cricketing community as it gets ready to witness the battle of the arch rivals yet again. The two teams entertained the fans with two close thrillers in the Asia Cup last month and the fans would expected the same when they clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Group 2 clash of the T20 World Cup is a chance for Rohit Sharma's Team India to set the record straight after losing to Babar Azam's Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup at the same stage.

A victory against the rivals will be even more sweet for the "Men in Blue"as they look to go past Australia to become the team with the most victories across formats in a calendar year. India's win against South Africa in the bilateral T20I series was its 38th of 2022 across formats, whoch helped them equal the record held by Ricky Ponting's Australia from the year 2003, when the Aussies won 30 ODIs and 8 Test matches.

India's 38 wins mostly include T20Is and ODIs and another win will help them establish a new world record.

India has been led in these matches mostly by Rohit Sharma. But the beginning of the year saw India lose 5 straight matches under the leadership of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in Tests and ODIs, when they were touring South Africa.

Workload management and injuries saw India being led by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant too this year at different junctures.