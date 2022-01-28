England pacer Jofra Archer has been out of international action for 10 months and is still recuperating from his elbow injury after undergoing a second surgery in December. Archer had gone under the knife in May last year as well and was unable to recover in time to play the 2021 T20 World Cup and the Ashes series in Australia. Missing those two major tournaments were among the "hardest pills I've had to swallow", the 26-year-old speedster feels. "The hardest two pills I've had to swallow were not playing in the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes but other than that everything has been so good since," Archer told Daily Mail.

"Within myself I know I am not ready yet but having access to the doctors, the physio and removing the need to go back to England feels like a real plus. I feel like I am stealing time right now," added Archer, who is currently recuperating in Barbados.

"Right now, I can do everything but it's small steps. I have no idea when I will be playing matches, I am just trying to build up and it's all about what I can tolerate at any given time. That's all. I've had a few rehabs now and sometimes it can get to a level where you aggravate your hand, and you have to back off a little bit. Then, when you do come back a few days later, it's able to handle some load through it," he elaborated.

Speaking about missing the Ashes, Archer said, "Watching the Ashes, I felt like I had let everyone down a little bit, when you see fast bowlers taking 90 per cent of the wickets - but you don't get injured on purpose.

"Of course, I want to be part of making this England team a success, but this past year has taught me that you can plan all you want, then something happens to change everything."