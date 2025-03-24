The bond that MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar share go a long way. The two might be playing for different franchises at the moment in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but Chahar owes a lot to Dhoni for helping him become a prominent seam bowler. Under Dhoni's captaincy, Chahar didn't just make a name for himself at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL but also groomed himself to earn India cap. As the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians squared off in IPL 2025 Match No. 3 on Sunday, an epic banter between Dhoni and Chahar unfolded.

As Dhoni came on the pitch, with the match all but won, Chahar tried to sledge the former India captain by gesturing that he would be fielding at short silly point. Chahar also clapped loudly for Dhoni before the latter got ready to face deliveries in the middle.

Deepak Chahar tried to sledge MS Dhoni when Dhoni came at crease. #MIvsCSK

Deepak Chahar Full Masti Mode With Mahi bhai #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2025 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/A5NxRVATSm — Ragib Irshad (@Ragib_Irshad0) March 23, 2025

After CSK won the match, beating MI by 4 wickets, Dhoni gestured as if he was going to hit Chahar with his bat. This incident took place during the post-match customary handshakes between the players of the two teams.

Dhoni only faced two deliveries in the middle before the Super Kings clinched a victory. In those two balls, however, the CSK icon couldn't open his account. As a wicket-keeper, however, Dhoni looked at his absolute best once again, producing a stumping that left everyone in awe.

It was the 13th consecutive opening game of a season that Mumbai Indians lost in the IPL. The last time the Mumbai franchise won its opening match of a season was way back in 2012. Since then, it's all been defeats. Even as Suryakumar Yadav took charge of the franchise in Hardik Pandya's absence, there was no change in result.

CSK have also dominated MI in recent years. Since the second leg of IPL 2021, the southern giants have gone on to win six of the seven head-to-head games against MI.