Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who has been roped in as one of the commentators for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, found himself in the middle of a controversy on Sunday. Harbhajan, while commentating on the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match in the IPL, used a rather bizarre 'kaali taxi (black taxi), reference to make a point on English pacer Jofra Archer. The remarks by the former India spinner, who has himself dealt with racism over the years during his active cricketing days, triggered a huge row on social media.

"London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (Like the meter of London's black taxis, Archer's meter has also been on the higher side)," Harbhajan was heard saying during his commentary stint in the SRH vs RR match.

Racism at Peak

Harbhajan Singh Calling Archer Kali Taxi pic.twitter.com/ijdEqFgNbX — (@Biswajeet_2277) March 23, 2025

A number of fans took to social media to lambast Harbhajan on the matter and seek an apology from him. The Turbanator, however, hasn't yet issued a clarification or apologised on the matter.

Harbhajan Singh has called Jofra Archer a black taxi driver with a high meter value just now in the Hindi commentary. This is vile and disgusting. Please ban him. — (@FourOverthrows) March 23, 2025

London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai - Harbhajan on air — Rinku (@SahalFan) March 23, 2025

As for the match, the Sunrisers posted a whopping 286 runs on the board, the second-highest total in IPL history, thanks to Ishan Kishan and Travis Head's exemplary performances. The Royals, on the other hand, could only score 242 runs while chasing the 'record' target.

Archer didn't impress much with the ball as he went on to leak 76 runs in his quota of 4 overs, without taking a single wicket.