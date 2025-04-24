The Pahalgam terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday claimed 26 lives. On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists from a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot unleashed havoc on the scenic meadows of Baisaran and left a bloodbath. Among the 26 who died, one was a Nepali national. The rest came from 14 states across India. The Indian government has vowed retaliation and already taken several non-military action that includes indefinite suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, shutting the Attari border and revoking visas of all Pakistan nationals currently in India.

Fomer India captain Sunil Gavaskar condemned the attack ahead of the IPL 2025 match on Thursday between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru.

"I send my condolences to all the families who have lost their loved and dear ones. It has affected all of us Indians. I just want to ask a question to all the perpetrators, and all those who backed them (the terrorists), their handlers - What has all this fighting achieved? For the last 78 years, not one millimetre of land has exchanged hands, is it? So for the next 78,000 years, nothing is going change. So why don't we live in peace instead, and make our country strong? So that is my appeal," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sending a strong message two days after 25 tourists and a Kashmiri were brutally killed.

"From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is grief and rage. This attack was not just on innocent tourists; the country's enemies have shown the audacity to attack India's soul," the Prime Minister said.

"The time has come to raze whatever is left of the terror haven. The will of 140 crores will break the back of the masters of terror."

Shifting to English, clearly to send a message across the globe, the Prime Minister said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in this time."