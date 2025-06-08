Rajat Patidar was Royal Challengers Bengaluru's official captain, but the team still sang on the tune of Virat Kohli. On numerous occasions, Virat was seen setting the field, sharing insights with bowlers, and plotting the dismissals of batters while Patidar took up a more subdued role. As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final concluded, with RCB winning the title for the first time in their history, it was Virat who found himself in the spotlight, even though Patidar is the man officially leading the side. But, understandably so, considering the history and what Virat has done for the franchise.

Now, an unseen video has emerged from RCB's IPL title celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Usually, it's the winning captain who signs the camera, as part of a customary gesture for fans. But, he decided to give this opportunity to Virat, winning the hearts of fans with his act.

Rajat Patidar grabbed Kohli's hand, pointed to the camera and said ‘It's your moment, you sign it'



Love you brother @rrjjt_01 https://t.co/lkweDUL7dU pic.twitter.com/YLd0Qs8d8a — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) June 7, 2025

What happened after RCB's IPL title victory, however, left the entire world of cricket in shock. As RCB players reached the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for celebrations, as many a 11 people died outside the venue in a stampede.

A police complaint has since been lodged against Kohli on Friday in Bengaluru. The complaint was filed with the Cubbon Park police station by A.M. Venkatesh, representing the Naija Horatagaarara Vedike.

The police have accepted the complaint, which seeks action against the celebrity cricketer. Venkatesh was informed that his complaint would be considered for investigation along with the FIR already lodged in this regard. More details are yet to emerge regarding this.

The Karnataka Police, in the FIR lodged regarding the stampede, stated that the accused parties -- RCB franchise, event management firm DNA, and the KSCA Administrative Committee -- organised the victory celebration without the necessary permissions.

With IANS Inputs