After much contemplation and some bold decisions, India's Asia Cup 2025 squad was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar on Tuesday. With T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav in company, Agarkar left many surprised as he confirmed the return of Shubman Gill to India's T20I squad, in the capacity of a vice-captain. The squad selection didn't come from a single school of thought, with both continuity, form and potential being considered while naming the 15-member squad.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, however, had once said that the country's shortest format team should be based on performances in the IPL.

If only IPL 2025 was considered for Asia Cup selection, here's how the 15-member roster might have looked:

Sai Sudharsan - Opener, anchor (759 runs, SR 156.17): He was also the Orange Cap winner in the last edition of the Indian Premier League. However, Sudharsan doesn't even feature in India's 5-member reserve team for the Asia Cup.

Abhishek Sharma - Opener, aggressive, part-time bowler (439 runs, SR 193.39): Abhishek Sharma managed to fend off competition by Yashasvi Jaiswal to seal a spot in India's 15-member Asia Cup squad. Being the No. 1 ranked T20I batter, he is a certainty in India's T20I team

Shubman Gill - Opener/No. 3, consistent (650 runs, SR 156): Though his addition to India's Asia Cup squad was a surprise for some, Gill's performances in the IPL does warrant him a place in the squad, especially when coupled with the current form.

Suryakumar Yadav (C) - Middle-order, captain (717 runs, SR 167.91): Arguably India's finest T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav does walk into any T20 team in the world, any given day.

Shreyas Iyer - Middle-order, spin-hitter (604 runs, SR 175.07): Arguably the biggest omissions from India's Asia Cup squad, Shreyas Iyer is bound to feel heartbroken. The Punjab Kings captain was a revelation this season, helping his team qualify for the final while leading from the front.

Tilak Varma - Middle-order, versatile (343 runs, SR 138.30): One of the most improved players in the team, Tilak Varma is the No. 2 ranked batter in the world at present. His adaptability to different roles in the middle-order aids his selection case.

Hardik Pandya - All-rounder, finisher, pacer (224 runs, SR 163 and 14 wickets): Unarguably India's finest pace-bowling all-rounder, Hardik adds the balance to the team that no other player does.

Axar Patel - Spin-bowling all-rounder (263 runs, SR 157.48, 5 wickets): Another versatile performer who can function at various positions in the middle-order, Axar is arguably India's finest spin-bowling all-rounder at present.

KL Rahul (WK) - Wicketkeeper, opener/middle-order (539 runs, SR 149.72): Tough choice to pick between Rahul and Samson, but it's the Delhi Capitals lad who makes the cut. The move, however, is a little risky as he isn't as accustomed to playing in the middle-order in T20Is as he is in other formats.

Jitesh Sharma (WK) - Wicketkeeper, finisher (261 runs, SR 176.35): Jitesh too beats Samson on the basis of a healthier strike-rate and ability to bat in the lower middle-order, which the team would need, based on other selections.

Jasprit Bumrah - Pacer (18 wickets, economy 6.67): No justification needed, Bumrah walks into any team in the world, in any format.

Prasidh Krishna - Pacer (25 wickets, Eco 8.27): A better option than Harshit Rana, based on IPL 2025 show, for the Asia Cup squad. Prasidh was also the Purple Cap winner in the T20 league this season.

Arshdeep Singh - Pacer (21 wickets, SR 8.88): Second-highest wicket-taker among Indians in IPL 2025, Arshdeep Singh is a no-brainer for India for the Asia Cup in UAE.

Varun Chakravarthy - Mystery spinner (17 wickets, Eco 7.66): India's finest T20I spinner, Varun rose high in the IPL 2025 season despite KKR's insipid season under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy.

Kuldeep Yadav - Wrist-spinner (15 wickets, Eco 7.07): A much improved performer in the shortest format, Kuldeep Yadav edges Ravi Bishnoi as the second pure spinner in the squad.