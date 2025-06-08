Fans got to see a very different side of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer during the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians. Despite finishing as the first runners-up of the season, Iyer-led PBKS became of the one biggest attractions of the season. Iyer, who is often termed as the new "captain cool" of IPL because of his calm and composed nature, completely lost his cool at his teammate Shashank Singh, following a blunder in the must-win match against the five-time champions.

During the run-chase of 204, PBKS were at 169/4 when Shashank's mistake almost costed Punjab a spot in the finale. In the 17th over, Shashank played a shot off Trent Boult's delivery and ran for a single.

It looked like an easy single as Shashank walked recklessly towards the non-striker's end. However, MI skipper Hardik got the ball and showed his brilliant skills and made a direct hit to run out the PBKS batter. This dismissal left everyone shocked, including Iyer, who did not expect Shashank to make such a silly mistake during such an important game.

Despite Shashank's dismissal, Iyer played a captain's knock and took PBKS home with an over to spare. After the match, Iyer refused to shake hands with Shashank and even said some unpleasantry words to him and that video went viral on social media.

Recently, Shashank opened up about the situation in an interview with the Indian Express and stated that Iyer "should have slapped him" for that mistake.

"I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn't speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn't expect this from you but later he took me out for dinner," said Shashank.

PBKS emerged as one of the strongest sides of the season, under the captaincy of Iyer and the coaching of Ricky Ponting. However, they fell short by just six runs in the finale, where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.