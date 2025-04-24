The Yashavi Jaiswal vs Josh Hazlewood contest in the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on Thursday was an intriguing one. The contest started from the fourth over, which was Hazlewood's first as RCB was defending a 205-run total. Up against Jaiswal, Hazlewood started with three dot balls. On one of the deliveries was a short ball that completely stunned Jaiswal. But Jaiswal made a brilliant comeback to hit three straight boundaries.

Then in the final over of the Powerplay, Jaiswal struck two fours and six in the first four balls, before a slower one from Josh Hazelwood was miscued and went to mid-wicket for an easy catch. Jaiswal fell on 49. Hazlewood gave Jaiswal a send-off to which the India star also hurled a mouthful.

Josh Hazlewood scalped four wickets in a brilliant fast-bowling spell to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Chasing 206 for a win, RR made 194 for 9 in 20 overs to lose their fifth match on the trot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 49, while Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 47.

For RCB, Hazlewood (4/33), Krunal Pandya (2/31), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/50) and Yash Dayal (1/33) were the wicket takers.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal struck fifties to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post 205 for 5.

Kohli (70 off 42 balls) and Padikkal's (50 off 27 balls) second wicket stand of 95 runs was the highlight of the RCB innings after being invited to bat.

Later, Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (19 not out) took charge to take RCB past the 200-run mark. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 70, Devdutt Padikkal 50; Sandeep Sharma 2/45).

Rajasthan Royals: 194 for 9 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 49, Dhruv Jurel 47; Josh Hazlewood (4/33), Krunal Pandya 2/31).