MS Dhoni oozed class as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got IPL 2025 underway with a win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 'El Clasico' of the tournament. While Dhoni came out to bat only at the very end of CSK's run chase - and did not score a run - it was work behind the stumps that left fans and even his teammates in awe. One such moment came in the 18th over, when Dhoni suggested CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to take a DRS review to dismiss Mitchell Santner. As it turned out, Dhoni's judgment was spot on.

Bowling the final ball of the 18th over, CSK pacer Nathan Ellis trapped MI's Santner on the pads. However, the umpire shook his head, calling it not out.

Ellis seemed to ask Dhoni whether the ball was going too high or whether it was pitched in line, and the 43-year-old promptly advised Gaikwad to go for a review.

Hawkeye showed the ball crashing into the stumps, and the umpire had no choice but to overturn his decision. Dhoni's call had proven to be a masterstroke.

Watch: MS Dhoni DRS masterstroke in CSK vs MI

Such was Ellis' celebration after the decision that it seemed as if even he was taken aback by the fact that it was out. The Australian pacer embraced Dhoni, as the Chepauk crowd erupted.

The wicket left Mumbai tottering at 128/8 with two overs to go. Ex-CSK pacer Deepak Chahar went on to hit some lusty blows at the end, helping the men in blue reach 155 in 20 overs.

The total didn't prove to be enough. Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a flamboyant half-century (53 off 26 balls) while Rachin Ravindra anchored CSK home (65 off 45 balls).

Dhoni came out to bat with CSK needing only four runs off eight balls, and played out two dots, leaving it to Ravindra to finish proceedings.

Dhoni also showed his class with his glovework behind the stumps. Even at the age of 43, he showed cat-like reflexes, with the most notable being dismissing MI's stand-in-captain Suryakumar Yadav, off the bowling of Noor Ahmad.

Noor ensured that the Rs 10 crore paid for him by CSK at the mega auction was worth its weight in gold. On debut, Noor ran through the MI middle order, picking up the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Robin Minz and Naman Dhir.

CSK next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28, whilst Mumbai Indians play Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 29.