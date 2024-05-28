With the 2024 T20 World Cup just around the corner and cricketing fans getting ready to watch one of the biggest rivalry in India-Pakistan reignited on the big stage. ICC on Sunday released a clip of Shahid Afridi reflecting on the match between the two juggernauts at the 2021 T20 World Cup. “I achieved a lot, played a lot of cricket and experienced a lot but we hadn't beaten India in a World Cup before, that was an unfulfilled wish,” Afridi said to ICC.

The match in Dubai (2021 T20 World Cup) where Pakistan won against India, that was one of the moments I felt I should have been there on that occasion. That is one opportunity I missed,” said the former Pakistan skipper to ICC.

Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over India at the 2021 T20 World Cup is one of the fondest memories for Pakistan cricket fans in what was a rampant performance by the men in green.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was recently announced on the star-studded roster of ambassadors for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies which begins on June 2.

India will face Pakistan on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in both side's second group A encounter.

