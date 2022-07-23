At the 2021 T20 World Cup, England started as one of the favourites. With an aggressive brand of cricket, they looked poised to reach the final until a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in the last four stage stopped their progress. England batted first to score 166/4, but could not defend the target as New Zealand took 19 overs to reach the target. Fast bowler Chris Jordan was the most expensive for England as he conceded 31 runs in three overs. Following that match, Jordan said he was at the receiving end racist abuse.

In a discussion on personal experience and the change needed to tackle racial discrimination in cricket, Jordan recounted his experience.

"Maybe six months ago at the World Cup semi-final. And obviously, it didn't quite go our way. And on Social media, it was, it was relentless for me. Twitter, Instagram, lots of comments on my pictures or in my direct messages and stuff because we had lost in a World Cup game. And people kind of felt I had a big part to do with that as well," Chris Jordan said in a video uploaded by England Cricket on social media.

Promoted

Chris Jordan sat down with David Lawrence, the first black president of @Gloscricket and @AceProgramme scholar Dylan, to discuss their experiences and the changes needed to tackle discrimination in the game.@RL_Cricket | The Changing Room | #ECB pic.twitter.com/IniW7PgWNo — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2022

"From my point of view, the England team is as diverse as the come in terms of a team. I know that I've made some, lifelong friends in that changing room. And that's well led by people Morgie (Eoin Morgan), because our changing room is one of the most diverse. Real change will come from within, through having real conversations, as some people are just unaware. It's about continued education," he added.