David Warner played an eventful knock of 49 in Australia's thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Warner's innings featured a couple of controversial moments. The first when he hit a six of a double-bounce ball from Mohammad Hafeez, and the second when he was dismissed caught behind from a Shadab Khan delivery despite replays later showing no contact between bat and ball. Both moments generated a lot of discussion on social media since Thursday evening.

The first moment, when Warner walked down the pitch to hit Hafeez's miscued double-bounce delivery for a six, received criticism from former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who tweeted, "What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful."

Here is the video of the incident:

However, Warner received support from Australia coach Justin Langer, who praised the 35-year-old opener for playing the shot.

"Oh my gosh! it's one of the best things I have ever seen in the game of cricket. I don't think anyone would have the instincts to do that," Langer told reporters.

"Most people would not have been sure what to do. It's a no ball and then to have the talent and ability to hit it for six, unbelievable.

"And then he walked of course when he nicked it, so anyone thinks it to be unsportsmanlike, probably evens it up a bit."

Warner was later given out on 49, and despite Australia having two referrals left, the opener walked away, seemingly convinced that he had indeed nicked the ball. Replays showed a significant gap between the bat and ball.

Warner's dismissal notwithstanding, Australia went on to win with five wickets and an over to spare, thanks to Matthew Wade's 17-ball 41 and Marcus Stoinis' 31-ball 40.

The duo remained unbeaten as Wade finished off the innings with three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Afridi.