New Zealand face Australia in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. While the Black Caps will be playing in a T20 World Cup final for the first time, Australia will hope to go all the way this time around, having lost the final of the 2010 edition to England in the Caribbean. Both teams finished second in their groups and overcame two tournament favourites to set up a trans-Tasman final. While New Zealand defeated England in a thrilling first semi-final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Australia overcame the most in-form team, Pakistan, in the second semi-final in Dubai.

Ahead of the final on Sunday, here are six player battles that might decide the outcome of the match:

1. David Warner vs Tim Southee

David Warner is enjoying his time in the middle in the ongoing tournament after a disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Averaging just over 47, Warner has played important knocks against Sri Lanka, West Indies, and, most importantly, against a well-drilled Pakistan bowling line-up.

Tim Southee, on the other hand, has showcased his experience and class, bowling some economical spells for his teams. He will look to trouble Warner, a player who he is yet to dismiss in the shortest format of the game.

2. Aaron Finch vs Trent Boult

Aaron Finch had another disappointing outing against Pakistan in the semi-final as he was dismissed for a golden duck. But with Australia in the final, Finch will aim to lead his team from the front.

Trent Boult is the leading wicket-taker among pacers in the tournament, having scalped 11 wickets in six matches. However, Boult has never dismissed Finch in T20Is.

3. Mitchell Marsh vs James Neesham

Both Mitchell Marsh and James Neesham have proved their worth in the tournament, contributing with both bat and bowl for their team, whenever called upon.

Both players have done exceptionally well with the bat but are yet to conjure much with the ball. Both all-rounders will aim to help their team by putting in an all-round act in the final.

4. Martin Guptill vs Mitchell Starc

Martin Guptill and Mitchell Starc haven't crossed paths when it comes to T20 internationals. Both players have been in decent forms for their teams so far but will hope to do better in the final.

With the final being played in Dubai, and with the left-arm pacers getting a lot of help from the track, Guptill is expected to have a difficult time in the middle.

5. Kane Williamson vs Adam Zampa

The Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson is yet to play a big knock for his team, but hasn't looked completely out of sorts.

Apart from his tally of six wickets, Adam Zampa has been one of the most economical bowlers of the tournament so far.

The spell he bowled against Pakistan was arguably one of the best spells of this tournament.

But the question remains whether he can outfox Williamson or not. For the record, he has only dismissed Williamson once in his T20I career.

6. Glenn Maxwell vs Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner

Glenn Maxwell's performance hasn't been up to the mark, considering the form he was in for RCB in the IPL. He has struggled to get runs, scoring just 37 runs in six games so far.

The Kiwi spinners, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, will hope to keep Maxwell quiet in the final and outfox him with their googlies and flippers.