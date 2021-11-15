Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar made his feelings pretty clear about Babar Azam getting snubbed for the Player Of The Tournament award despite ending as the highest run-getter in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. Akhtar called it an "unfair decision" to hand the award to Australian opener David Warner who helped Australia get over teams like Pakistan and New Zealand in two high-pressure games. Warner scored 289 runs in seven matches as an astonishing average of 48.16 and a strike-rate of over 140.

However, Babar ended at the top rung of the ladder as he scored 303 runs in one game less than Warner at an unheard T20 average of 60.60.

Here's what Akhtar had to say about the decision:

"Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure."

For someone who entered the tournament short of runs and questions raised over his place in the national side, Warner did well for himself to silence his critics.

Warner registered three fifties and scored at a healthy strike-rate of 146.70 as he took his time but surely stamped his authority on the tournament.

Warner's coming into his own brought positive results for the side and also provided the much-needed direction at the top of the order after some mediocre outings from captain Aaron Finch.

Australia went past New Zealand without much fuss as they claimed their first-ever T20 World Cup title win with an eight-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.